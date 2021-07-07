Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 256 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Baxter International by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Baxter International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after acquiring an additional 109,585 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAX opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.92. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

BAX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

