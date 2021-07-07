Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $586,000 Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE:PEG opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,967 shares of company stock worth $2,794,975. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.