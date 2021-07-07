The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) announced a dividend on Monday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from The Panoply’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TPX opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 278.13. The Panoply has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The company has a market cap of £219.73 million and a P/E ratio of -28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get The Panoply alerts:

In other news, insider Neal Narendra Gandhi acquired 38,150 shares of The Panoply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £99,953 ($130,589.23). Insiders acquired a total of 38,259 shares of company stock valued at $10,025,096 in the last quarter.

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for The Panoply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Panoply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.