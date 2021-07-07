Manchester United plc Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Manchester United has a dividend payout ratio of -56.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Manchester United to earn $0.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 128.6%.

MANU opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($13.31). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

