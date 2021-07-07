Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of EVV opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $13.38.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.