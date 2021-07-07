Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 19th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of NYSE EVF opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $6.82.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
