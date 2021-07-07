Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 19th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE EVF opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $6.82.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

