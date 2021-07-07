WOWswap Price Tops $5.24 on Major Exchanges (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for $5.24 or 0.00015108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market cap of $1.80 million and $71,250.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00048245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00135054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00165435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,673.81 or 0.99883644 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $337.15 or 0.00971214 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WOWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.