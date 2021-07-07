UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will post $4.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.49 and the lowest is $4.25. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings of $7.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $18.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.41 to $19.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $19.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $22.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.14.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $410.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $405.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $287.10 and a 12-month high of $425.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

