Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Levi Strauss & Co. Call Options (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,567 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,262% compared to the average volume of 629 call options.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.70.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 4,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $127,841.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,287 shares in the company, valued at $226,566.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $260,111.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 668,485 shares of company stock worth $19,086,299 in the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

