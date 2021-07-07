Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,077 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,067% compared to the average daily volume of 435 put options.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,483,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,173,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,169,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,895,000 after buying an additional 9,378,652 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,561 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,524,000 after purchasing an additional 944,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,763,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,988,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

