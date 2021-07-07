APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 76,343 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,343 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in MSCI by 10,300.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in MSCI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.86.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $550.02 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $551.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.56.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 39.85%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.