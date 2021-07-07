Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $12,735,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,165,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.32.

Shares of JHG opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.84. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.