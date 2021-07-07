APG Asset Management N.V. Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 175,927 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $126.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,402 shares of company stock worth $7,241,572. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.