Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,354,000 after acquiring an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,067,000 after acquiring an additional 387,700 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,711,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,422,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFR opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 77.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFR. Truist raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

