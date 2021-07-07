Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 43,182 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,182 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.09% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.03. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $14.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

