Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

FITB opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,247,076.08. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.