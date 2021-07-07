TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TTEC by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in TTEC by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $355,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429 in the last three months. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTEC opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.79 and a 52 week high of $113.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.19.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

