Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of CMS Energy worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $573,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 51.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after buying an additional 952,241 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 816,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,961,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 206,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,509,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,608,000 after acquiring an additional 180,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

