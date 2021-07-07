Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $9,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8,640.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 346,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after buying an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

