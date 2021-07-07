Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $10,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 193,577 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after buying an additional 58,595 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,647 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $100,726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,116 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 59.8% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,423 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,444 shares of company stock worth $7,572,466 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

Shares of AKAM opened at $117.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

