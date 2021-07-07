Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.17% of American Campus Communities worth $10,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,448,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,084,000 after purchasing an additional 257,135 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,818,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,206,000 after acquiring an additional 414,647 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 230.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,507,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,765,000 after acquiring an additional 274,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACC opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACC shares. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

