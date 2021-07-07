AGF Investments Inc. Has $195,000 Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,156,000 after acquiring an additional 158,685 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFG. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

NFG stock opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.39.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

