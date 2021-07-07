JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to report $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.51. JELD-WEN posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.55.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

