Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,251,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,688 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $157,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $86,871,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after acquiring an additional 780,108 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 457,087 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 566.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 447,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $16,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $2,246,671.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,671.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,789 shares of company stock worth $5,685,325 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.