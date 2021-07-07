Brokerages Expect RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. RADA Electronic Industries reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RADA Electronic Industries.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RADA shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

NASDAQ RADA opened at $11.96 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $586.40 million, a PE ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $20,708,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,216,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 1,529.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,435,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,459 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,296,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,573,000 after acquiring an additional 147,084 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 261,284 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

