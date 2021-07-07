Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

