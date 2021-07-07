ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 116,423 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $174,082,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,514,000 after buying an additional 351,668 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,002,000 after buying an additional 220,893 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,184,000 after buying an additional 168,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total transaction of $496,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,839,169.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,046 shares in the company, valued at $16,609,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,651 shares of company stock worth $5,399,470. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $247.93 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $250.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.21, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMD. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.57.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

