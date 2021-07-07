Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,884,000 after acquiring an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $3,365,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FE opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $42.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

