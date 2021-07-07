Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $389,000 in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LXRX opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

