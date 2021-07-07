Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

JAZZ stock opened at $182.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,914,000 after acquiring an additional 29,142 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 117.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31,944 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

