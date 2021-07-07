27,631 Shares in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.07% of Dorian LPG as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,603,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,313,000 after purchasing an additional 500,839 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 644.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 183,800 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth $1,398,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth $1,136,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the first quarter valued at $1,088,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,079.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of LPG opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $543.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.