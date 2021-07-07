Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Cuts Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Shares of BOH stock opened at $82.32 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.85.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In related news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $434,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,768,408.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock worth $1,877,176. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.