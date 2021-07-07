Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will announce ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.07). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNCE. Piper Sandler began coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $33,509,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $24,052,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after buying an additional 292,744 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $18,728,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $10,809,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.68. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.