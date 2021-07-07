Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will announce ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.07). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNCE. Piper Sandler began coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $33,509,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $24,052,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after buying an additional 292,744 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $18,728,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $10,809,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.68. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

