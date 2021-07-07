Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Invitation Homes reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.85.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.38. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 107.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,601,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,752,000 after acquiring an additional 666,484 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 36,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

