AGF Investments Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $1,099,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 11.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Lennar by 21.9% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 1,858.0% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 56,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 53,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Lennar by 44.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

NYSE:LEN opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

