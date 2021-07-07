AGF Investments Inc. Sells 7,610 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of AEP opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.60. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

