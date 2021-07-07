AGF Investments Inc. Sells 6,013 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after acquiring an additional 357,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after acquiring an additional 185,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $143,717,000 after acquiring an additional 151,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $120,879,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

Shares of FFIV opened at $189.52 on Wednesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $274,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,843 shares of company stock worth $3,159,831. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.