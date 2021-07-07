AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Maximus in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 52.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 590.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

