AGF Investments Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Shares of SBSW opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.