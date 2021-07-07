Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,487,000 after buying an additional 917,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,636,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,279,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,511,000 after buying an additional 195,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,200.00, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.