Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,485 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Jumia Technologies worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

JMIA opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65.

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

