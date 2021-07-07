Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $10.09 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.70. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

