FIL Ltd Takes Position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at $346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at $1,291,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 945,724 shares of company stock worth $30,102,537 and have sold 118,301 shares worth $2,366,020.

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.38.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

