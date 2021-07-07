Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €179.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €179.00 ($210.59) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.52% from the company’s current price.

SAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €199.27 ($234.44).

SAE stock opened at €138.20 ($162.59) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €159.05. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €115.40 ($135.76) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.52.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

