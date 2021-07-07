Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 15,026 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 562,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,026 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 13,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $206,035.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,035.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,403.17. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,327 shares in the company, valued at $209,367.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,931 shares of company stock worth $167,075. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PEO opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $16.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

