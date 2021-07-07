Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stake Reduced by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA opened at $316.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $124.89 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.36.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.97, for a total value of $3,029,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total value of $46,179.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,496,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,416,458 shares of company stock worth $393,564,234. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.88.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

