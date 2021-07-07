Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 107.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,699 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of WNS worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 6.4% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in WNS by 14.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in WNS by 211.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS opened at $82.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 1-year low of $53.54 and a 1-year high of $82.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.