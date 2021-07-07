Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 236,929 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236,929 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.