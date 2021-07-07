Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes $966,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $81.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.36.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

