Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QS stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.87.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 901,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,414,521.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $1,247,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840 over the last 90 days.

QS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

